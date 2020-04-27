Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 27, 2020
MVC&R make Monday great, again. (Just kidding, it never was great) Governor Cuomo’s thoughts on the reopening of New York, as new cases ‘plateau’. President Trump declares coronavirus briefings “not worth the time”, and Dr. Birx is bothered that the whole “injecting disinfectants” thing is such a big story. According to Tyson Foods, the supply chain is breaking down. Brad Pitt makes Dr. Fauci’s dream come true on SNL. Plus, a NASCAR driver’s daughter unplugged the simulator, during a race.