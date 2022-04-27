Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 27, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Apr 27, 2022 @ 2:21pm
The Boys are closely monitoring their portfolios, especially after Deutsche Bank warns of a major recession on the way. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas believes the border crisis has been “effectively managed”, and Amber Heard’s lawyer objected to his own question. The American Academy of Pediatrics is targeting young kids with a radical gender ideology puberty guide, and President Joe Biden put up more roadblocks for domestic oil production. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin denies the United States is in a proxy war with Russia, and Chuck Schumer claims the only way to fight inflation is to raise taxes. Dr. Anthony Fauci says we are past the pandemic phase, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismisses claims of President Biden’s corruption, since it was ten years ago.
