Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 28, 2020
The Boys are reopening the show, but only doing one hour at a time. President Trump was asked if he deserves to be reelected, after so many people have died. A top New York City ER doctor commits suicide, shaken by the coronavirus onslaught. While hospitals receive more funding, if patients are listed as COVID-19, on ventilators. Joe Biden is still quite uncomfortable taking questions regarding his son’s business dealings. Also, Terry Bradshaw has a new quarantine-themed country song.