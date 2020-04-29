      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 29, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Apr 29, 2020 @ 2:15pm
MVC&R recognize a nationwide coronavirus milestone, as U.S. cases hit the one million mark. Vice President Pence didn’t wear a mask to the Mayo Clinic, and the uproar is roaring. England announces 95% of its COVID victims had underlying medical conditions. Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden, and admits the need to seize the opportunity of crisis. Thermal cameras might be the new norm, and most Americans are for the suspension of immigration, right now. Also, Ford’s predicted loss, and a possible CIA ballad.

