Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 29, 2021
M&R attempted to watch all of President Biden’s speech to Congress, but only Robbins was able to make it all the way through. Lawrence O’Donnell took exception with Sen. Tim Scott’s rebuttal speech, and expert race-baiter Joy Reid demonstrates her racism, while pretending to call out racism. Van Jones says Scott lost a lot of African-Americans for saying America is not racist, yet Vice President Harris basically agreed when she was on with George Stepanopoulos. A hero police officer passed away from injuries, after he was responding to a call for help. The woke movement is starting to catch up to liberal leaders, Jim Acosta is unhappy with Tucker Carlson’s comments on the Chauvin verdict. Chris Cuomo had some questions about the vaccines, and he actually referenced former President Donald Trump. People that got one of the two-shot vaccine formulas, many are not showing up for their second shot. A 12-year-old kid in North Carolina will be graduating from high school, and then getting his bachelor’s degree a week later.