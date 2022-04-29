Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 29, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Apr 29, 2022 @ 2:51pm
The Boys were not surprised to hear the latest report about the struggling economy, as Press Secretary Jen Psaki questioned if anyone would object to a “ministry of truth”. The new “truth minister” sings a song about disinformation, and Representative Ken Buck compares Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to Benedict Arnold. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is desperate to deflect the severity of inflation, calling financial strain on Americans’ lives an “aberration”. Representative Maria Salazar wants the media to do their jobs, and Texas sues President Biden over the new border rule. Sharon Osbourne is having to travel home to help Ozzy fight COVID, and a democrat gets completely embarrassed when asked about racism. The Friday Five celebrates National Family Week – Best Sibling Bands.
