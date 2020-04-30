      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 30, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Apr 30, 2020 @ 2:15pm
The Boys are proud to reopen the show! (No, it didn’t close) The governor of Florida claims what they’re doing is working, and Vanilla Ice is fixing a teacher’s house, for free.The marriage rate has sunk to a record low, and a news reporter was caught cheating, when his girlfriend walked into view. Don Lemon first admonished President Trump for holding coronavirus briefings, but he now claims not having them is bad. Plus, Post Malone wants to donate to your charity.

