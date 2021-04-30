Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 30, 2021
The Boys were not in Georgia yesterday, but President Biden was. After a steady mix of complete nonsense, and totally racist comments, the President lost his mask in his pocket. The disappointment in Sen. Tim Scott from the hosts at The View is palpable, with Sunny Hostin saying he was “used” by the Republicans. Joy Behar decided to lecture Sen. Scott, insisting America is in fact systemically racist. A Bowling Green State University freshman died in a hazing incident, after being forced to drink a bottle of liquor. The Cops Off Campus Coalition is planning a nationwide Day of Refusal, kicking off Abolition May on Monday, May 3rd. After the theft of a little boy’s battery-powered John Deere Gator, some Tempe police officers chipped in to get him a new one. The border crisis continues to worsen, and a couple of democrat Senators have broken with President Biden. More than ninety people were found in a Southwest Houston home, in a suspected human smuggling case. The Biden administration has decided to restrict travel to India, due to “extraordinarily high” caseloads of COVID variants. Our leaders would have us forget the awesomeness of America, so in honor of this great country, The Friday Five — American Bands Edition.