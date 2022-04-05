Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 5, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Apr 5, 2022 @ 2:26pm
The Boys have been recognizing the warning signs, and now a major Wall Street bank is forecasting a recession ahead, and a former Obama administration official is calling for seriousness when it comes to the border. President Joe Biden talked about meeting a woman named Big Mama, and Biden’s CDC director wants you to be terrified of COVID-19. Twitter is appointing Elon Musk to their board of directors, and Jen Psaki got defensive when asked about teaching little kids about sex. Dick Durbin says republicans accused Judge Jackson of “vile things” in front of her family, while men’s NCAA basketball had far more in attendance than the women’s.
