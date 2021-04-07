Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 7, 2021
MVC&R are glad to see that COVID fear is dwindling, according to a Gallup poll, and the Today Show with a “heartbreaking” video. The Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, who is credibly accused of sexual assault, compares himself to George Floyd. The governor of Arkansas vetoed a bill that would ban sex change operations for minors, and Kim Kardashian is now officially a billionaire. There’s a question now as to the completion of the border wall, and what the media is not telling you about the Derek Chauvin trial. A bride finds out her groom’s mom is also her mom, on their wedding day, while the average mom gets 45 homemade gifts from her kids. Jordan Peterson gives his thoughts on his jailed father, and Caitlyn Jenner may be considering a run for governor of California.