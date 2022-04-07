      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 7, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Apr 7, 2022 @ 2:27pm
mvr
The Boys begin the show with news breaking that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID, while the DEA is warning the nation to prepare for “mass-overdose” events across the country. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending migrants to Washington D.C., while the Biden administration is handing out cell phones to migrants as they come across the border. CBS News actually reports on the Hunter Biden situation, while another reporter says she still doesn’t care about Hunter Biden corruption. Dr. Anthony Fauci is blaming former President Donald Trump for the COVID deaths, while Secretary Xavier Becerra doesn’t know what a man is. A BLM founder says it’s racist to ask about the group’s finances, and a New York Times editor recommends turning off Twitter for a while.

