Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 7, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Apr 7, 2022 @ 2:27pm
The Boys begin the show with news breaking that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID, while the DEA is warning the nation to prepare for “mass-overdose” events across the country. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending migrants to Washington D.C., while the Biden administration is handing out cell phones to migrants as they come across the border. CBS News actually reports on the Hunter Biden situation, while another reporter says she still doesn’t care about Hunter Biden corruption. Dr. Anthony Fauci is blaming former President Donald Trump for the COVID deaths, while Secretary Xavier Becerra doesn’t know what a man is. A BLM founder says it’s racist to ask about the group’s finances, and a New York Times editor recommends turning off Twitter for a while.
Pastor at Boerne Church killed in crash in Louisiana
Mother arrested after Boerne rollover accident that ejected 3 children, killing 1
Gang members in stolen pickup crash while trying to outrun Bexar County Deputies
Nation's oldest park ranger, Betty Reid Soskin, retires at age 100
Is Psaki Story an April Fools Joke?
Everybody Counts or Nobody Counts
4 hours ago
Battle of the Flowers Parade makes its triumphant return
4 hours ago
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 7, 2022
5 hours ago
