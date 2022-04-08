      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 8, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Apr 8, 2022 @ 2:15pm
MVC&R don’t think we’re prepared for 18K migrants a day coming across the border, yet Jen Psaki still downplays the issue, and she says Speaker Nancy Pelosi kissing of President Joe Biden doesn’t count as “close contact”. Former President Barack Obama claims he stood up to Russia back in 2014, and Brian Stelter invokes the dead Fox News cameraman, in an attempt to defend himself against fake news accusations. NBC News employees are worried Jen Psaki will tank their brand, and the federal government thinks it is necessary to mangle the genitals of children. The CEO of Disney was groveling in his apology to the LGBTQ community, and Washington D.C. does not want to receive migrants from Texas. A homeowner “went Mike Tyson” on a burglar, and according to a study, letting your dog lick your face could kill you. With rainstorms breaking out all over the country, the guys brainstormed an idea for The Friday Five – Best Rain Songs.

