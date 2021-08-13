      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 13, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Aug 13, 2021 @ 2:16pm
MVC&R are watching Afghanistan swirl swiftly down the toilet, while the Pentagon is withdrawing troops by sending troops. A Florida superintendent is blaming Governor DeSantis for kids who got COVID before school started, and eleven Senate democrats voting against testing illegal immigrants for COVID-19 at the border. More business owners are pushing back against vaccine passport plans, while Demi Lovato scolded people for crowding into Lollapalooza, and then performed at a festival a week later. News outlets claim nearly 6-thousand kids were hospitalized in Texas, but they were off by about 6-thousand. A scientist leading the WHO team which was investigating the origins of COVID reversed course, and admits China was applying pressure to conceal the facts. Justice Amy Coney Barrett tossed out a complaint from students that didn’t want to be vaccinated, and TLC is doing a special featuring a psychic speaking to 9/11 victims. Ryan Fujitani takes the week off, but it’s a hot list for The Friday Five — Best Hot or Heat Songs.

Popular Posts
PDX: No Show Cops To Antifa’s Attack On Christian Group
What happens to migrants with COVID at the border
Wolff issues new executive order on pandemic restrictions in Bexar County
New Evidence Proves Election Fraud Occurred In Georgia
Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez hospitalized following fall
Connect With Us Listen To Us On