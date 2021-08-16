Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 16, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Aug 16, 2021 @ 2:17pm
The Boys take a trip in the Wayback Machine, to the time President Joe Biden said the Taliban wouldn’t seize Afghanistan, which happened to be last month. The National Security Advisor points out the U.S. uses helicopters all the time, and the Department of Homeland Security Chief claims the border crisis is a regional issue. Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement on Afghanistan, and it did not go well at all. A USA Today writer blamed the chaos in Afghanistan on South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and in June Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said, “The fall of Afghanistan won’t happen.” A top Obama-era ambassador has “grave questions” in mind about President Biden’s leadership capabilities, and the food stamps benefits have been permanently raised. Renting clothes may become more popular than buying them, and Uber Eats drops former quarterback Jay Cutler, because he questioned the need to mask kids. The Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden calls for General Mark Milley to resign, and a study finds our metabolisms don’t slow down until we are 60.
Popular Posts
Wolff issues new executive order on pandemic restrictions in Bexar County
What happens to migrants with COVID at the border
Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez hospitalized following fall
New Evidence Proves Election Fraud Occurred In Georgia
Louisiana city councilman suggests nearly $100k salaried mayor shouldn't "have to eat Whataburger every day" because of low pay
Recent Posts
America May Not Be Ready For Automated Semi-Trucks
1 hour ago
Back To School Rules In The Era Of COVID
1 hour ago
Bexar County judge sides with city, county in latest courtroom battle over masks in schools
3 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On