Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 16, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Aug 16, 2021 @ 2:17pm
The Boys take a trip in the Wayback Machine, to the time President Joe Biden said the Taliban wouldn’t seize Afghanistan, which happened to be last month. The National Security Advisor points out the U.S. uses helicopters all the time, and the Department of Homeland Security Chief claims the border crisis is a regional issue. Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement on Afghanistan, and it did not go well at all. A USA Today writer blamed the chaos in Afghanistan on South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and in June Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said, “The fall of Afghanistan won’t happen.” A top Obama-era ambassador has “grave questions” in mind about President Biden’s leadership capabilities, and the food stamps benefits have been permanently raised. Renting clothes may become more popular than buying them, and Uber Eats drops former quarterback Jay Cutler, because he questioned the need to mask kids. The Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden calls for General Mark Milley to resign, and a study finds our metabolisms don’t slow down until we are 60.

