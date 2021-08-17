      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 17, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Aug 17, 2021 @ 2:39pm
MVC&R are not calling the Afghan people cowards, but President Joe Biden essentially did, in his bid to stave off blame for the debacle in Afghanistan. An Afghanistan veteran unloaded on MSNBC, but President Biden thinks the story is yesterday’s news. Jake Tapper gives his thoughts on President Biden’s speech, and Chris Cuomo finally addresses his brother’s scandal. Senator Lindsey Graham had some harsh words for the situation in Afghanistan, and the State Department calls on the Taliban to have an “inclusive” government. Chuck Todd seems to think things would have been worse under President Donald Trump, yet Chris Cillizza thinks after seven months, President Biden “isn’t looking so competent.” The facts are out regarding the “outbreak” of COVID in Florida, and New Zealand is going back into lockdown due to a single case.

