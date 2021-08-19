Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 19, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Aug 19, 2021 @ 2:29pm
MVC&R are not sure if the President knew the images he had claimed were 4 to 5 days old at the time had come out of Afghanistan just two days prior, and a CNN reporter was threatened outside of the “secured” airport. President Biden is claiming the Afghan military simply gave up the fight, and also claimed everyone knew the Taliban would take over the country. Governor Ron DeSantis shreds President Biden, pointing out America’s enemies know Biden is weak, while his focus is on masking kindergarteners. Biden’s state department dismantled a program designed to help an Afghanistan withdrawal, and Secretary Lloyd Austin admits they cannot get all Americans out. The Detroit Tigers announcer is suspended after using an accent with Japanese star Shohei Ohtani coming to the plate, and Indiana University students are enraged after a Hong Kong protester is invited to speak.
