Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 2, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Aug 2, 2021 @ 2:27pm
The Boys are minus Jamie, but not because of lockdowns. President Joe Biden says it is “probable” that lockdowns will come back, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says, “You don’t have the right to not wear a mask.” A mother pulls her kids out of school over the mask mandate, and a man screams while getting his COVID shot. CNN goes full shoelooker when talking about the mayor of DC, and the NIH director is in full support of encouraging vaccine passports. Privacy-seeking Meghan Markle hired Oprah’s party planner for a birthday bash, and California is about to make bacon more expensive for the rest of us in the country. AOC blasts democrats and President Biden for letting the eviction moratorium end, and a Harvard lecturer is labeled “transphobic” for saying there are only two genders. A Brown University professor doesn’t think we are ever getting back to normal, and a woman’s chair breaks during a meeting with the CEO.

