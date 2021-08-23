      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 23, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Aug 23, 2021 @ 2:37pm
MVC&R were monitoring the situation in Afghanistan over the weekend. The FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, and President Joe Biden’s competency is put into question. Once again, we’re being told the Taliban need to decide who they are, and a New York City homecoming concert was shut down due to weather. A majority of Americans do not think President Biden can do the job, and former President Trump says, “Everything woke goes to s*@#.” Trump was booed for recommending vaccines, and the Defense Secretary admits Americans are being “harassed” and “beaten.” U.S. officials are looking into the possibility the Moderna vaccine is linked to a higher risk of an uncommon side effect. A nut and bolt were found in a Domino’s pizza, and they say that’s, “Rare.” The DOJ shuts down the investigation into the Capitol Police shooting of Ashli Babbitt, and Jeff Bezos has an “unlimited soft serve machine” set up in his house.

Popular Posts
Senator Ted Cruz calls President Biden's response to Afghanistan "entirely unacceptable"
Two found shot to death in San Antonio home
Bridge demolition will cause highway closures in Boerne this weekend
Seven Bexar County residents arrested in child exploitation sting
San Antonio Police arrest man accused of killing 3 at East side sports bar
Connect With Us Listen To Us On