Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 23, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Aug 23, 2021 @ 2:37pm
MVC&R were monitoring the situation in Afghanistan over the weekend. The FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, and President Joe Biden’s competency is put into question. Once again, we’re being told the Taliban need to decide who they are, and a New York City homecoming concert was shut down due to weather. A majority of Americans do not think President Biden can do the job, and former President Trump says, “Everything woke goes to s*@#.” Trump was booed for recommending vaccines, and the Defense Secretary admits Americans are being “harassed” and “beaten.” U.S. officials are looking into the possibility the Moderna vaccine is linked to a higher risk of an uncommon side effect. A nut and bolt were found in a Domino’s pizza, and they say that’s, “Rare.” The DOJ shuts down the investigation into the Capitol Police shooting of Ashli Babbitt, and Jeff Bezos has an “unlimited soft serve machine” set up in his house.
