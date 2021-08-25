Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 25, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Aug 25, 2021 @ 2:17pm
MVC&R are not able to delay the show by even a minute, but President Joe Biden delayed his budget resolution update on Tuesday for hours. When President Biden got around to speaking about the Afghanistan debacle, he said the evacuation is tough because of former President Trump. An Afghan journalist says she is marked for death by the Taliban, and China gets its computer chips back. The governor of Oregon reinstated the outdoor mask mandate, and Bill de Blasio urges President Biden to rush the vaccine approval for children. China responds to being slammed by Vice President Kamala Harris, as she delivered a policy speech on Indo-Pacific vision. California police say hundreds of vote-by-mail recall ballots were found in a car, and a for California democrat majority leader endorses Larry Elder for governor.
Popular Posts
Senator Ted Cruz calls President Biden's response to Afghanistan "entirely unacceptable"
Two found shot to death in San Antonio home
41 year old Bexar County Deputy dies in his sleep
Boom Boom Sports Bar loses liquor license over weekend triple homicide
Man shot during argument in San Antonio parking lot
Recent Posts
Porn actor Ron Jeremy indicted on over 30 sex assault counts
37 mins ago
Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Fighting Irish Fight Back”
2 hours ago
Biden Takes His American Last Policies To A Whole New Level
2 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On