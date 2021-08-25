      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 25, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Aug 25, 2021 @ 2:17pm
MVC&R are not able to delay the show by even a minute, but President Joe Biden delayed his budget resolution update on Tuesday for hours. When President Biden got around to speaking about the Afghanistan debacle, he said the evacuation is tough because of former President Trump. An Afghan journalist says she is marked for death by the Taliban, and China gets its computer chips back. The governor of Oregon reinstated the outdoor mask mandate, and Bill de Blasio urges President Biden to rush the vaccine approval for children. China responds to being slammed by Vice President Kamala Harris, as she delivered a policy speech on Indo-Pacific vision. California police say hundreds of vote-by-mail recall ballots were found in a car, and a for California democrat majority leader endorses Larry Elder for governor.

