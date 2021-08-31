      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 31, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Aug 31, 2021 @ 2:29pm
MVC&R were pretty sure no one would make it to the airport in Kabul, and General McKenzie admits no one made it. Gold Star fathers react to meeting with President Joe Biden, and the frustration with his persistent watch-checking. John Kirby says the deadly weapons left behind are not a threat to us, and reports of the Taliban carrying out “door-to-door executions.” Flag officers are demanding resignations for General Milley and Secretary Austin, and a Pentagon spokesperson says, “We strand Americans all the time.” The FBI says the Texas shooter may have been inspired by foreign terrorists, and the Biden administration is investigating states that are not forcing kids to wear masks. A school board got pranked into reading hilarious fake names, and an LA teachers union boss laughs about parents’ inability to stop her.

