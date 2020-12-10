Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 10, 2020
The Boys are glad that the Hunter Biden story is finally worth discussing, even though they were discussing since before the election. In October, Brian Stetler broke down how the Hunter Biden story was fake news, while Ric Grenell calls out CNN’s Jake Tapper for belatedly covering the story. Eric Swalwell’s family is still in contact with the Chinese spy, and a look back at when Swalwell claimed Don Jr. had been compromised by a spy. The Lincoln Project was an absolute, yet hilarious failure, and Adam Corolla gives his thoughts on Elon Musk moving to Texas. Minneapolis cuts its police funding by $8 million amid a crime surge following summer riots, and Dan Crenshaw gives a red-hot speech condemning Nancy Pelosi and Democrat leaders imposing lockdowns.