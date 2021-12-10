Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 10, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Dec 10, 2021 @ 2:14pm
The Boys are not fans of the out-of-control inflation, and the past words of President Joe Biden just highlight the dysfunction of his administration. Chuck Todd understands mandating vaccines for adults, but he can’t grasp the notion of mandating vaccines for children. Jussie Smollett was found guilty of staging a hate crime, yet MSNBC still offers their insane take on the issue. A reporter from Africa has called the travel ban “racist”, and another really, really bad poll for democrats. An Australian politician is saying what is happening there is a “lesson for America”, and a court ruled walking from your bed to your desk is technically a “commute”. Inflation has increased to a 39-year high, and Brian Williams signs off in dramatic fashion. Hillary Clinton says if Trump is elected again it will be the end of democracy, and The Friday Five honors the death of Monkees singer, Michael Nesmith – Best Movie Bands.
Popular Posts
Southwest Airlines unveils new non-stop service at SAT
Omicron variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Texas
San Antonio Police assist with water rescue at Lake Amistad near Del Rio
Man arrested for murder following shooting at San Antonio car wash
Texas Longhorn assistant coach sued over Halloween monkey attack
Recent Posts
More San Antonio area students are facing charges after making threats
3 hours ago
Thank You for Supporting “Wrappin’ With Jack”
3 hours ago
Prosecution rests in sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
3 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On