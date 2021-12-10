      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 10, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Dec 10, 2021 @ 2:14pm
The Boys are not fans of the out-of-control inflation, and the past words of President Joe Biden just highlight the dysfunction of his administration. Chuck Todd understands mandating vaccines for adults, but he can’t grasp the notion of mandating vaccines for children. Jussie Smollett was found guilty of staging a hate crime, yet MSNBC still offers their insane take on the issue. A reporter from Africa has called the travel ban “racist”, and another really, really bad poll for democrats. An Australian politician is saying what is happening there is a “lesson for America”, and a court ruled walking from your bed to your desk is technically a “commute”. Inflation has increased to a 39-year high, and Brian Williams signs off in dramatic fashion. Hillary Clinton says if Trump is elected again it will be the end of democracy, and The Friday Five honors the death of Monkees singer, Michael Nesmith – Best Movie Bands.

