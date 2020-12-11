Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 11, 2020
MVC&R are glad and relieved to see another COVID vaccine on its way. Attorney General Bill Barr knew about the Hunter Biden probe, but did not go public with it. Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes QAnon is more of a danger than Chinese spies, and the prosecutor going after the McCloskeys has been pulled off the case. The Netflix results are in, and this is what everyone has been watching. The media insisted there was no evidence in the Hunter Biden story, and we have the montage. Tulsi Gabbard introduces a bill that would ban biological males from women’s sports, and a step-by-step guide for canceling your family for the holidays. Hollywood insiders defend their ‘essential worker’ designation, and Ryan Fujitani checks in to talk cinema. Friday also means The Friday Five — Violin Songs Edition.