      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 13, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Dec 13, 2021 @ 4:09pm
MVC&R must be missing something along with the rest of the country, because the White House says people just don’t understand how great things are. President Joe Biden is blaming climate change for the weekend tornado devastation, and Chicago is looking to recoup $130K in police costs from hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett. Former President Trump says Smollett’s hoax was a hate crime against MAGA, and Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying annual boosters will become the norm. President Biden is blaming QAnon for the failure of the Build Back Better thing, while Martha Raddatz points out Putin’s addition of “at least 10K more troops” near Ukraine, after his call with Biden. A company printed up 260K square feet of “Let’s Go Brandon!” wrapping paper, and retailers want Congress to do something about the smash-and-grabs.

