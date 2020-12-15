Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 15, 2020
MVC&R are not the enemy of the people, unlike the mainstream media, as we see COVID vaccines rolling out. A Motown legend gets into the holiday spirit, and records a seasonal greeting for a fan, while adding his own pronunciation of “Chanukah.” Joe Biden says it’s time to turn the page, but a top Senate Democrat takes aim at Speaker Pelosi over delays on the coronavirus relief deal. The mayor of Portland apologizes for saying there will be no autonomous zone, and The New York Times steps up to defend Jeffrey Toobin. Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will ride the New York City subway to prove it’s safe, but he will also be shutting down indoor dining in the city. Bill Barr will be leaving office before Christmas, and a look back at the time Savannah Guthrie mocked Operation Warp Speed.