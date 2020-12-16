Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 16, 2020
The Boys are optimistic about the COVID relief bill and its possibility of passing. In the spirit of unity, Joe Biden’s Chief of Staff calls Republicans a bunch of, “F—ers,” and Tom Cruise used similar language with his production crew for Mission: Impossible 7. AOC says it’s time for Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to go, but then warns of a Democratic power vacuum in their absence. The media claim Pete Buttigieg would be the first openly gay cabinet appointment, apparently completely forgetting Richard Grenell. Nearly eight million people have been pushed into poverty, and a woke San Francisco school district decides Abraham Lincoln didn’t care about blacks. Joe Biden is considering a Disney chief for Chinese Ambassador, and Governor Andrew Cuomo signs a bill banning the sale of confederate flags. Also, a nine-year-old admits to Santa she’s been naughty, but still would like to receive a PS5, and a live panda.