Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 16, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Dec 16, 2021 @ 2:17pm
The Boys are fully aware what constitutes insanity, but Dr. Anthony Fauci wants to keep doing things that have failed, in order to insure a safe Christmas. The federal government will cover 100% of the cost of tornado cleanup, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have fired head coach Urban Meyer. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon seems to support slavery, and Governor Greg Abbott says a Texas-Mexico border wall is coming soon. Bruce Springsteen agrees to a massive deal to sell his music catalog, and Senator Joe Manchin loses it on a HuffPost reporter after being asked about the Child Tax Credit. Major airline CEOs push back on plane mask mandates, and Ron DeSantis calls out President Joe Biden for his “mass human smuggling operation” in Florida. Senator Ted Cruz eviscerated Jake Tapper for his maskless tweet at a holiday party, and the NFL seems to have trouble with geography when it comes to Taiwan.

