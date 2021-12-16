Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 16, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Dec 16, 2021 @ 2:17pm
The Boys are fully aware what constitutes insanity, but Dr. Anthony Fauci wants to keep doing things that have failed, in order to insure a safe Christmas. The federal government will cover 100% of the cost of tornado cleanup, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have fired head coach Urban Meyer. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon seems to support slavery, and Governor Greg Abbott says a Texas-Mexico border wall is coming soon. Bruce Springsteen agrees to a massive deal to sell his music catalog, and Senator Joe Manchin loses it on a HuffPost reporter after being asked about the Child Tax Credit. Major airline CEOs push back on plane mask mandates, and Ron DeSantis calls out President Joe Biden for his “mass human smuggling operation” in Florida. Senator Ted Cruz eviscerated Jake Tapper for his maskless tweet at a holiday party, and the NFL seems to have trouble with geography when it comes to Taiwan.
Popular Posts
Bomb threat forces evacuation of HEB on San Antonio's Southeast side
Remains found in western Bexar County identified as missing 18 year old
Thank You for Supporting "Wrappin' With Jack"
Prosecution rests in sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
More San Antonio area students are facing charges after making threats
Recent Posts
What Men Want for Christmas
7 hours ago
Upcoming Supreme Court decision puts spotlight on medication abortion
7 hours ago
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 16, 2021
8 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On