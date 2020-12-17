Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 17, 2020
MVC&R are not throwing away any COVID vaccine, but apparently those administering the vaccines are. Another 135k people have fled California in the past year, and the World Health Organization is finally traveling to Wuhan next month. Hunter Biden was due a ‘significant’ pay from a China firm starting in 2019, and according to Vanity Fair he is working on an art show. President Trump is urged to veto the omnibus spending bill, as House GOP members refer to it as “swamp politics.” An MSNBC host is claiming Trump took the side of COVID, while “Revenge of the Nerds” is getting a reboot. A city is facing backlash for spending federal COVID relief money on a golf course clubhouse, but a judge has ruled two strip clubs can remain open, setting their own coronavirus rules.