Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 17, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Dec 17, 2021 @ 2:13pm
M&R will welcome VC back on Monday, but he is not out because of the rona. Omicron is spreading quickly, and President Biden is warning of “severe illness and death” this winter, even though South Africa is denying hospitalization to Omicron patients. Pfizer’s CEO says their vaccine is effective against Omicron, yet a report from NBC News on Thursday contradicts his claims. Crime is spiking in communities that have put an emphasis on defunding their police, and Peter Doocy points out the mayor of San Francisco is backtracking on that policy. The White House wants leaders of communities to take a tough stance on crime, but they can’t bring themselves to decry the defunding of police. Airline executives have testified about the uselessness of masks, and a passenger decided to use a thong as a facial screen. The trans-gender UPenn swimmer is smashing records, as teammates are afraid to speak up with criticism, but parents have signed a letter calling for an end to trans-athletes competing. The people providing information on the pandemic have proven themselves to be untrustworthy, but you can trust that the guys are in the holiday spirit with The Friday Five – Best Christmas Songs.
