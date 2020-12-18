Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 18, 2020
The Boys have not yet been vaccinated, but the Moderna vaccine has cleared the FDA panel hearing, and is on pace to be approved. A nurse in Tennessee passes out after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and a high ranking democrat praises President Trump and Operation Warp Speed. Joe Biden says it’s foul play when he is asked about his son, and a list of people who should be embarrassed about Hunter Biden. The Fed predicts a faster decline in unemployment in 2021, while a California sheriff rejects a court order to reduce inmate population, and blasts the ACLU. After sending old people there to get infected and die, Governor Andrew Cuomo will now send 80K doses of vaccine to nursing homes. A Los Angeles County DA admits he values criminals more than their victims, and also from LA, Ryan Fujitani checks in to talk cinema news. Of course, there is also The Friday Five — Best Christmas Songs Edition.