Texas News
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 20, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Dec 20, 2021 @ 2:31pm
The Boys are preparing for the cold weather winter will bring, and the White House says there a “severe winter of death” is in store for the country. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims Senator Joe Manchin is threatening democracy, after Jon Karl broke the news that Manchin would be voting “no” on President Biden’s BBB. Senator Bernie Sanders is saying Manchin doesn’t have the guts to vote for BBB, and a DC teacher had their students act out the Holocaust. Bill de Blasio is saying we need more mandates, and the editor for a swimming magazine says it is a “pressing issue” with the trans swimmer. Senator Elizabeth Warren has tested positive for coronavirus, and Fentanyl has killed more young people than COVID. Charlamagne tha God’s stupidity is once again on full display, and Megyn Kelly chimes in on masking kids.
