Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 21, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Dec 21, 2020 @ 2:25pm
MVC&R have the details regarding the COVID relief bill, and the latest COVID variant is causing “mayhem.” Dr. Deborah Birx apparently traveled for Thanksgiving, despite her advice not to, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says Santa Claus is good to go. The mayor of New York City comes out and says, the goal is to redistribute wealth. Public schools are losing their captive audiences of children, while a CNN anchor frets about “radicalized” Republicans. Millions of Americans are still waiting for their unemployment to kick in, and America’s largest ammo manufacturer talks about the ammo shortage. California is considering a wealth tax which would continue for residents who leave the state, and Barstool’s Dave Portnoy is doing more for small businesses than Congress. The Seattle Sounders FC relief fund raises $1 million for restaurants impacted by coronavirus, and Mollie Hemingway says voters have legitimate concerns about the “very sloppy” election.

