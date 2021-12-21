      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 21, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Dec 21, 2021 @ 2:23pm
MVC&R are looking forward to the COVID tests that the White House is going to start mailing to people, but Vice President Kamala Harris is not blaming the unvaccinated for the pandemic. President Donald Trump chimes in on Dr. Anthony Fauci, and President Biden fired his dog. Conservatives are blasting squad member Ayanna Pressley for her comments on the “violence” of student debt. The CNN producer accused of sex trafficking tried to payoff witnesses, yet actual violence is prompting people to take an interest in guns. The White House is actively trying to scare people, yet they insist, “We’re not trying to scare people.” Scientists are puzzled as to why Omicron cases are already falling in South Africa, and people keep asking Dr. Anthony Fauci about his weekend plans.

