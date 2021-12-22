      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 22, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Dec 22, 2021 @ 3:45pm
The Boys do not think COVID happened overnight, but that seems to be what President Joe Biden believes. Rochelle Walensky absolutely refuses to call Omicron “mild” while doing an interview, despite overwhelming evidence that it is exactly that. A CNN commentator doesn’t know the difference between Virginia and West Virginia, while Elizabeth Warren is now blaming grocery conglomerates for skyrocketing food prices. The Food and Drug Administration may approve the Pfizer and Merck COVID pills in the next few days. President Biden claims it didn’t take long to send out coronavirus tests, but he also believes the supply chain crisis never occurred. A democrat called Senator Joe Manchin a racist, and there may just be some hope for liberal cities.

