Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 23, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Dec 23, 2020 @ 2:38pm
MVC&R think the monstrous spending is a disgrace, and so does President Trump. When asked about his son, Joe Biden refers to a reporter as a, “One horse pony.” Pfizer and the federal government have reached a massive agreement on vaccines, and Florida animal rescuers save 20 dogs from a Chinese meat market. The DOJ is suing Walmart, claiming invalid opioid prescriptions fueled the epidemic, and a lawmaker apologizes for going to a funeral. Joe Biden offers his thoughts on the new Covid relief bill, and it’s basically all McGurkin. The mayor of San Francisco is upset Kamala Harris was replaced by a man, and we’re still waiting to hear any word on an AG pick from Biden. A North Carolina official says she’ll be traveling for Christmas, after she asks residents to stay home for Christmas. Squad members rush to take credit for Trump’s suggestion of $2K checks, Trump has some bad news for Sidney Powell, then cuts her off.

