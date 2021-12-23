Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 23, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Dec 23, 2021 @ 2:39pm
MVC&R were not in charge of ordering COVID tests for the country, and President Joe Biden wishes he had thought to order more. President Biden says he intends to run for President again, and lawmakers who wanted to “reimagine police” were carjacked. A far left democrat doubles down on calling Senator Joe Manchin racist, and Quidditch is changing its name due to “transphobic” J.K. Rowling. Vice President Kamala Harris believes coverage of her would be better if she were male, and the Bills’ Cole Beasley takes aim at the NFL’s “rules” after testing positive for COVID-19. The governor of New York doesn’t think masking children is a big deal, and most attorneys in one liberal city’s prosecutor’s office have quit.
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 23, 2021
