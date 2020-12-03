Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 3, 2020
MVC&R are not breaking COVID restrictions that they know of. Tucker Carlson says the coronavirus pandemic is a global fraud perpetrated by China, and abetted by the powerful. A so-called Republican tells Georgia Republicans to skip the Senate vote, while the CDC now says you only need to isolate yourself for 10 days. There is no connection between how much time you spend on your phone and your mood, while the list of Los Angeles stay-at-home order exemptions is hilarious. The Daily Beast publishes an attack on Governor Kristi Noem, after her grandmother’s death, but conservatives strike back. A mayor in Texas provides the best COVID hypocrisy story yet, and a CNN official says Cubans voted for Trump because they like bullies. A new study finds that the coronavirus epidemic was spreading in the U.S. last Christmas, and a Kentucky mayor falls asleep in the drive-thru line, then crashes into a pole.