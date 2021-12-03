Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 3, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Dec 3, 2021 @ 2:14pm
MVC&R are trying to figure out exactly what is wrong with President Biden’s voice, and it is practically impossible for Alec Baldwin to have not pulled the trigger. Stacy Abrams claims to have accepted the results of the last election, and communities are outraged after career offenders commit a string of violent crimes. Democrats put out a hilariously bad graph on gas prices, and Antonio Brown has been suspended for submitting a fake vaccination card. Chicago public schools are eliminating boys and girls separate restrooms, and Fox News crushes CNN and MSNBC in November’s ratings. Clinton Foundation donations have fallen nearly 75% since 2016, and the heaviest drinkers in the world are Australians. The pandemic made tipping more than 20% the new norm, and The Friday Five honors The Gift of Eyesight Month – Best See/Seen Songs.
