Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 4, 2020
The Boys don’t believe the video from Georgia is as damaging as it appears, and doubt it is damaging at all. Joe Biden says, if necessary, he’ll develop some disease, and have to resign. Los Angeles Sheriff says he will not enforce Governor Newsom’s stay-at-home order against businesses, while a PBS reporter claims, if this were another country we would say the country is failing. Dr. Anthony Fauci is walking back his criticism of the United Kingdom’s vaccine approval, and a Michigan restaurant owner crashes a live TV shot, to rail against shutdown orders. A longtime adviser for the governor of California was busted trying to smother a child, and Lawrence Jones explains why Joe Biden, “Doesn’t do interviews.” Ryan Fujitani checks in for the latest cinema news, and then there’s The Friday Five — Roll Songs Edition.