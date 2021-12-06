      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 6, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Dec 6, 2021 @ 2:15pm
The Boys are not interested in being tyrants, unlike Bill de Blasio, after he urges the nation to follow his example on vaccine mandates. China is threatening “firm countermeasures” over the expected diplomatic Olympic boycott, and Brian Stelter thinks Chris Cuomo may have violated journalistic ethics. According to the Border Patrol, foreigners illegally entering the country are coming from 106 different countries, and San Francisco suspends its weed tax in order to combat crime. Santa Fe authorities say nobody is “clear” from charges in the Alec Baldwin shooting, and Vice President Kamala Harris is described as a “bully” and “soul destroying” boss. Dr. Anthony Fauci very racistly talks about coronavirus, and more than one hundred drugs face supply chain shortages.

