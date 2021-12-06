Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 6, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Dec 6, 2021 @ 2:15pm
The Boys are not interested in being tyrants, unlike Bill de Blasio, after he urges the nation to follow his example on vaccine mandates. China is threatening “firm countermeasures” over the expected diplomatic Olympic boycott, and Brian Stelter thinks Chris Cuomo may have violated journalistic ethics. According to the Border Patrol, foreigners illegally entering the country are coming from 106 different countries, and San Francisco suspends its weed tax in order to combat crime. Santa Fe authorities say nobody is “clear” from charges in the Alec Baldwin shooting, and Vice President Kamala Harris is described as a “bully” and “soul destroying” boss. Dr. Anthony Fauci very racistly talks about coronavirus, and more than one hundred drugs face supply chain shortages.
Popular Posts
Anthony Fauci: The Medical Version of Chicken Little
Lawsuit Over An Employees Hurt Feelings?
Baltimore Ravens linebacker struck in the leg by stray bullet
Nearly Everyone Is Working, But Kate Doesn’t Want Them To Have To Pay Their Bills
Joe Biden Has Changed America From First Place To Limping In Last
Recent Posts
Nonprofit to offer Texas offensive linemen $50,000 annually
39 mins ago
Paul posts 21 points, 10 assists, Suns beat Spurs 108-104
44 mins ago
Biden to warn Putin of economic pain if he invades Ukraine
7 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On