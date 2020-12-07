Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 7, 2020
MVC&R didn’t allow the coronavirus to spread across the planet, but according to the Director of National Intelligence, China did. A former adviser for Governor Andrew Cuomo says people are, “Deathly afraid of him,” and, “He’s a total a**hole.” A teachers union claims to push to return to school is sexist and racist, while a guy dresses up as Buddy the Elf to meet his biological father for the first time. Bob Dylan sold his entire music catalog, and a democratic Senate candidate claims police thanked him for blocking their child abuse investigation. Rudy Giluliani has tested positive for COVID-19, and Guy Fieri has done more for the restaurant industry, than any elected official. Someone tried to firebomb a Trump supporter’s home, and a woman suffered months of hallucinations after she ate gas station sushi.