Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 7, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Dec 7, 2021 @ 2:25pm
MVC&R were monitoring the meeting between President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, and the White House is working with reporters “to reshape coverage” of the economic woes. Oxford High School officials could be charged for the shooting there, and Chris Cuomo is reportedly suing CNN for $18 million. A Washington Post columnist believes the media are “harsher” with Biden than they were with Trump. Jussie Smollett testified in his own defense, and the Department of Justice is suing Texas over their redistricting. Wondering why democrats won’t stand up to China’s genocide, while Jake Tapper nuked the media and corporations for their silence on China. Axios is worried about the growing audiences for conservative outlets, and taking Viagra can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by 69%.
Popular Posts
Anthony Fauci: The Medical Version of Chicken Little
Lawsuit Over An Employees Hurt Feelings?
Baltimore Ravens linebacker struck in the leg by stray bullet
Nearly Everyone Is Working, But Kate Doesn’t Want Them To Have To Pay Their Bills
Joe Biden Has Changed America From First Place To Limping In Last
Recent Posts
A Detail You Should Know About Wrappin’ With Jack
12 hours ago
San Antonio Animal Care Services reunites family with lost cat after 6 years
12 hours ago
Biden expressed “deep concerns” to Putin over Ukraine, White House says
12 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On