Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 8, 2020
The Boys are not distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are in Great Britain. An actor releases the Kraken on California governor Gavin Newsom, and on Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti. A former Israeli official claims the United States and Israel have made contact with aliens, and a woke mall Santa made a child cry. A young female teacher comes completely unhinged yelling at anti-lockdown protesters, while Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is named Employee of the Month by Goya Foods. This big-name director went off on Warner Brothers for planning to release movies on HBO Max, and South Dakota governor Kristi Noem fiercely defends her COVID policies. Texas files a lawsuit against four states over election rules, and Bernie Sanders admits COVID relief was blocked by the Democrats.