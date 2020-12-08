      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 8, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Dec 8, 2020 @ 2:18pm
The Boys are not distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are in Great Britain. An actor releases the Kraken on California governor Gavin Newsom, and on Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti. A former Israeli official claims the United States and Israel have made contact with aliens, and a woke mall Santa made a child cry. A young female teacher comes completely unhinged yelling at anti-lockdown protesters, while Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is named Employee of the Month by Goya Foods. This big-name director went off on Warner Brothers for planning to release movies on HBO Max, and South Dakota governor Kristi Noem fiercely defends her COVID policies. Texas files a lawsuit against four states over election rules, and Bernie Sanders admits COVID relief was blocked by the Democrats.

