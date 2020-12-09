Markley, van Camp and Robbins | December 9, 2020
MVC&R think bailout money should go to the citizens of our great country, but a Democratic senator believes it’s more important to bailout the states and cities. Governor Gavin Newsom’s businesses got a nice chunk of the COVID relief sent to the state, while Kevin McCarthy trolls House Dems’ photo op of defeated incumbents. A teachers union head is excited that Joe Biden wants to reopen schools, and Russia is telling its citizens not to drink for two months after receiving their coronavirus vaccine. Pamela Anderson sports a bikini to plea for President Trump to pardon Julian Assange, and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s science just does not make any sense. A teen committed suicide due to isolation, so now his parents are begging schools to figure out a way to reopen. Also, Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law died of COVID-19.