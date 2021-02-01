Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 1, 2021
The Boys are not stockpiling your DNA, but China is. May we eventually be dependent on China for healthcare? Twelve are arrested during an armed takeover of a hotel, and a peeping Tom fell through the ceiling of a gym locker room. Lincoln Project co-founder tried to groom a 14-year-old, and a woman claims NBC News told her to leave Andrew Cuomo out of New York criticism. The Army is investigating who said transgender people are “unqualified to serve,” and the mayor of Chicago is insisting teachers get return to the classroom. Joy Behar demonstrates her lack of intellect, as she proposes to, “Just have everyone repeat the year.” Toys “R” Us is closing once again due to COVID, and an Idaho man has won the lottery for the sixth time.