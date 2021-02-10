Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 10, 2021
MVC&R didn’t have much good to say about former President Trump’s impeachment lawyers, but his lawyers had some high praise for the job done by the democrats. NewsMax cut away from coverage so Alan Dershowitz could trash Trump’s lawyers, and for some reason, the National Guard is still deployed in Washington D.C. The Dallas Mavericks have stopped playing the National Anthem at the direction of Mark Cuban, and the MLB is stuck with four million unused Bobbleheads® from last season. Louis Vuitton pulled its $1,340 “Jamaican Stripe Sweater” after getting the flag colors wrong, and Aunt Jemima is out, and Pearl Milling Company is in. Twitter will continue Trump’s banishment even if he runs again for President, and Alex Trebek’s “Jeopardy!” wardrobe will be donated to the homeless for job interviews.