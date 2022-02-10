      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 10, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Feb 10, 2022 @ 3:28pm
The Boys have been proponents of ending the mask mandates, but it seems to be different when democrats are calling for their dismissal. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is saying truckers could be shut down if they protest here, and a CNN host is “out of ideas” on “what to do about Joe Rogan”. The Justice Department quoted Martin Luther King Jr. while arguing for leniency for an arsonist who killed a person, and a Christian pastor trends after a Tweet on female modesty, which outraged feminists. Beto O’Rourke claims to not be interested in confiscating guns anymore, and a Pew poll says a whole lot of people don’t trust public officials. We found out today that Bob Saget died of head trauma, and today is also the day most people ditch their New Year’s resolution.

