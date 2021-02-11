      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 11, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Feb 11, 2021 @ 2:31pm
The Boys are still waiting for their vaccines, but they’ve been told everyone will be vaccinated by April. The White House claims the school reopening plan is “ambitious,” and it seems President Joe Biden has changed his mind on China’s adversarial nature. A drunk Tom Brady tosses the Vince Lombardi trophy at a Tampa Bay victory parade, while the ratings for the NFL finale plummeted to the lowest level since 1969. Scholars warn of the danger of critical race theory, and Disney faces massive backlash for firing Gina Carano. A democrat DA prosecutes a doctor who gave out vaccines to too many Indian people, and two-thirds of Americans are dissatisfied with the vaccine rollout. Democrats block an amendment to ban stimulus funds from going to the Chinese Communist Party, and a governor claims transgender athletes will destroy women’s sports.

