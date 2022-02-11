      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 11, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Feb 11, 2022 @ 2:17pm
MVC&R would like to think of themselves as wise guys, and President Joe Biden thinks it’s wise to ask about inflation. President Biden provides another stellar example of his lack of senility, and Canada puts a freeze on donations made to the protesting truckers. McDonald’s in Canada unofficially has a chicken sandwich called “The Trudeau”, and CNN is making the claim that no one likes President Biden. Fox News reports Hillary Clinton will be speaking at the New York democratic convention, and James Carville wants everyone to stop talking about January 6th. Joe Rogan is telling mainstream media to do a better job, and The Friday Five honors the truckers protesting up North – Best Canadian Artists.

