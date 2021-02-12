      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 12, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Feb 12, 2021 @ 2:26pm
MVC&R think some of the COVID restrictions across the country are a bit ridiculous, and those at The New York Times seem like they agree. An aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo confirms they covered up the number of nursing home deaths, and the World Health Organization backtracks on the lab leak claim. The media are finally paying attention to China, but apparently over a blackface scandal. A Texas mom lights up a peeping Tom with a form tackle, as he tries to hit the open field. Governor Ron DeSantis warns of a swift response if Florida is targeted by the Biden administration, and Twitter officially bans James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas. After a four hour surgery, Gorilla Glue® is finally out of that woman’s hair, and the War on Women continues when a man wins a women’s cycling race. Ryan Fujitani updates the guys on cinema news for the weekend, and a Friday Five in honor of National Guitar Day — Best Guitarists Edition.

Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Should Americans Get A 2 Thousand Dollar Check Every Month Just Because Of The China Virus?
CVS delays start of COVID-19 vaccinations
San Antonio woman killed while running across Texas
Bill would designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations