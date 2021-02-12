Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 12, 2021
MVC&R think some of the COVID restrictions across the country are a bit ridiculous, and those at The New York Times seem like they agree. An aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo confirms they covered up the number of nursing home deaths, and the World Health Organization backtracks on the lab leak claim. The media are finally paying attention to China, but apparently over a blackface scandal. A Texas mom lights up a peeping Tom with a form tackle, as he tries to hit the open field. Governor Ron DeSantis warns of a swift response if Florida is targeted by the Biden administration, and Twitter officially bans James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas. After a four hour surgery, Gorilla Glue® is finally out of that woman’s hair, and the War on Women continues when a man wins a women’s cycling race. Ryan Fujitani updates the guys on cinema news for the weekend, and a Friday Five in honor of National Guitar Day — Best Guitarists Edition.